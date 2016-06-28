Clear lessons in Australia on efficacy of gun control: study

One of the lead authors of the study, Professor Simon Chapman, says there are clear lessons for other countries in the Australian experience.
Published 28 June 2016 at 10:06am
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
A new study shows the overall number of deaths linked to firearms, including suicides, has dropped rapidly in Australia over the past two decades. Image: Some of more than 30,000 firearms seized in Sydney under a 2004 Firearms Amnesty and Handgun Buyback (AAP)
