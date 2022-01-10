SBS Filipino

Clearing up confusion: what to do after returning a positive rapid test

SBS Filipino

Man conducts a rapid antigen test at home.

Man conducts a rapid antigen test at home. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2022 at 2:47pm, updated 10 January 2022 at 3:13pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

With COVID-testing facilities across the country overwhelmed, authorities are urging people who test positive from a rapid antigen test and have mild symptoms to contact their General Practitioner - instead of visiting a testing facility.

Published 10 January 2022 at 2:47pm, updated 10 January 2022 at 3:13pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
While supply issues continue to affect the availability of rapid antigen tests across Australia, for those who do test positive new guidelines have come into place about what to do next.

Revised guidelines announced by National Cabinet now confirm those who get a positive result from a rapid antigen test will no longer be required to get a PCR test.

Instead the Prime Minister Scott Morrison says people who do test positive on a rapid antigen test and have mild symptoms, will now be able to get support at home from their GP through the telehealth system.

Advertisement
 Highlights

  • Positive cases will still be required to isolate for seven days and inform close contacts
  • System is being developed for residents to report positive rapid antigen test 
  • Australians who test positive for COVID-19 through a rapid antigen test will be able to make a claim for the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment
Each state and territory has a choice in how they implement the latest advice from the National Cabinet on rapid antigen testing with the rules evolving across the country along with the pandemic.

Read More

READ MORE

People scramble to find rapid antigen tests amidst shortage

Health experts provide tips for children anxious of vaccine



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?