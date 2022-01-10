Clearing up confusion: what to do after returning a positive rapid test

While supply issues continue to affect the availability of rapid antigen tests across Australia, for those who do test positive new guidelines have come into place about what to do next.





Revised guidelines announced by National Cabinet now confirm those who get a positive result from a rapid antigen test will no longer be required to get a PCR test.





Instead the Prime Minister Scott Morrison says people who do test positive on a rapid antigen test and have mild symptoms, will now be able to get support at home from their GP through the telehealth system.





Highlights





Positive cases will still be required to isolate for seven days and inform close contacts

System is being developed for residents to report positive rapid antigen test

Australians who test positive for COVID-19 through a rapid antigen test will be able to make a claim for the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment

Each state and territory has a choice in how they implement the latest advice from the National Cabinet on rapid antigen testing with the rules evolving across the country along with the pandemic.





