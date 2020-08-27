Coffee expert reveals secret to a perfect cup of coffee

Available in other languages

Highlights The sales of coffee machines have doubled compared to the same time last year

Beans, good quality beans and packaging are important

During lockdown, Coffee Expert John Kozsik started learning the Italian language

A perfect coffee starts with finding the perfect blend that suits your palate















' My wife is Italian, in learning the Italian language I am able to converse with my wife, kids and mother-in-law' says John Kozsik on learning a second language during lockdown





