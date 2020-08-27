Coffee expert reveals secret to a perfect cup of coffee

Highlights
- The sales of coffee machines have doubled compared to the same time last year
- Beans, good quality beans and packaging are important
- During lockdown, Coffee Expert John Kozsik started learning the Italian language
A perfect coffee starts with finding the perfect blend that suits your palate
' My wife is Italian, in learning the Italian language I am able to converse with my wife, kids and mother-in-law' says John Kozsik on learning a second language during lockdown
