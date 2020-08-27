SBS Filipino

Coffee expert reveals secret to a perfect cup of coffee

SBS Filipino

lockdown hobbies, new language, covid-19, coffee

Source: Getty Images/Cavan Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 August 2020 at 3:39pm, updated 27 August 2020 at 3:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than 90% of Australians are making their daily cup of coffee at home

Published 27 August 2020 at 3:39pm, updated 27 August 2020 at 3:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • The sales of coffee machines have doubled compared to the same time last year
  • Beans, good quality beans and packaging are important
  • During lockdown, Coffee Expert John Kozsik started learning the Italian language
A perfect coffee starts with finding the perfect blend that suits your palate


 

' My wife is Italian, in learning the Italian language I am able to converse with my wife, kids and mother-in-law' says John Kozsik on learning a second language during  lockdown

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

 
READ MORE

Proud 'plant mum' collects more than 300 succulents during Victoria's lockdown



Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom