Community groups forming unusual alliances to fight Hanson

Published 29 July 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 29 July 2016 at 3:40pm
By Vesna Nazor
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's ethnic communities are mobilising against ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson once again, 20 years after she first entered federal parliament. Vote counting continues, but the newly elected senator could be joined in the upper house by as many as two other One Nation senators, giving her significant crossbench influence. But Chinese and Muslim community leaders say her policies are racist and damaging, and they say they will work together to oppose them. Image: Senator-elect Pauline Hanson (AAP)
