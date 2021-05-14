SBS Filipino

Complaints regarding slow vaccine roll out in some areas

The Department of Health has assured Filipinos that the delivery of vaccines to regional areas has been fast tracked Source: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Published 14 May 2021 at 5:12pm
By Shirley Escalante
Local governments have raised concern at dismay over the slow roll out of vaccines in certain areas of the country

Metro Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is among the the local officials to complain, saying it has been 'slow' and fears that there isn't enough supply to fulfill the demand

  • Department of Health has explained that vaccines delivered in batches therefore cannot be delivered simultaneously 
  • Beginning May 15 The Inter Agency Task Force will implement restrictions under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila and nearby provinces
  • Metro Manila Mayors have asked to ease quarantine restrictions to enable business to operate and help in the country's economic recovery
    

