Concerns about returning to work after further easing of COVID-19 restrictions across Australia

Coronavirus

Contemplating on the uncertainty the global pandemic has brought to the world. Source: Nicole Johnson

Published 31 May 2020 at 1:24pm, updated 1 June 2020 at 4:28pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
With further easing of restrictions across Australia, some are feeling anxious about going back to the workplace, fearing a "second wave" of outbreaks.

Highlights
  • From Monday, June 1, more restrictions will be lifted across Australia-allowing pubs, beauty salons and museums to open in some states.
  • Though a more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions are being welcomed by many businesses, there are members of the public who are feeling anxious.
  • Strict adherence to social distancing and personal hygiene measures is still necessary to prevent a "second wave" happening.
Whilst further relaxing of coronavirus restrictions is a welcome news for many businesses like pubs and beauty salons in NSW, some people are feeling anxious about returning to work.

"I am one of those people who would wear mask and hand gloves when I go because I fear I would contract the virus and pass it on to my dad."

 

"I have to take care of not only myself, but more importantly my father who is in that age group which is at most risk of COVID-19," shares Nicole Johnson. 

Ms Johnson's company, like many others, has opted for its employees to work from home since the strict measures were implemented in March.

Coronavirus
Assistant Strata Manager Nicole Johnson in her usual office attire (left photo) and while working from home during the coronavirus restrictions. Source: Supplied
After more than eight weeks of working from home, Nicole, who works as an Assistant Strata Manager & Compliance Officer, is still not at ease about going back to the office. 

"I'm just conscious of my surroundings. Some people may tend to be ignorant and go back to their old ways," points Ms Johnson.

She fears a "second wave" of the virus would happen if people don't remain vigilant and practice safety measures.

