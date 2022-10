Highlights Any non-citizen in Australia is required to have a valid visa.

People overstaying their visa become unlawful non-citizens and can be detained and deported from Australia.

If someone overstays their visa by more than 28 days, they may face a three-year exclusion period.

If you remained in Australia illegally for more than 28 days, any future application for an Australian visa will be subject to an exclusion period.











