SBS Filipino

Controversy over Mao concerts riles Chinese community

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_546250.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 August 2016 at 11:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:36pm
By Greg Dyett, Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Members of Australia's Chinese community have clashed over planned concerts in Australia to celebrate China's late communist leader known as Chairman Mao. Image: Mao Zedong statue in a store in China (AAP)

Published 27 August 2016 at 11:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:36pm
By Greg Dyett, Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are calls for city councils to intervene to stop the events which some fear will divide the community.

 

Many of those who suffered under former Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong see him as one of history's worst mass murderers.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January