Controversy over Mao concerts riles Chinese community

Published 27 August 2016 at 11:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:36pm
By Greg Dyett, Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Members of Australia's Chinese community have clashed over planned concerts in Australia to celebrate China's late communist leader known as Chairman Mao. Image: Mao Zedong statue in a store in China (AAP)
There are calls for city councils to intervene to stop the events which some fear will divide the community.
Many of those who suffered under former Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong see him as one of history's worst mass murderers.