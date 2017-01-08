Could this young Australian golfer be the next Tiger Woods?

At 15, Karl Vilips even trumped a young Tiger Woods, recently becoming the youngest amateur to win a prestigious U-S amateur tournament.
Published 9 January 2017 at 7:51am, updated 9 January 2017 at 7:53am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
The elitist stereotype so often associated with the sport of golf couldn't be further from the truth for one of Australia's hottest prospects. Image: Karl Vilips (SBS/Luke Waters)
