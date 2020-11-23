Covid-19 halts entering of Philippine food brands in Australia

Highlights Brands may need to shift their positioning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumer attitudes and preferences evolve in line with the changing situation.

Information Technology – Business Process Management (IT-BPM), electronics, aerospace, automotive and copper are the country’s priority investment areas

Filipino food products and cuisines are being promoted in the Australian market

With COVID-19 hitting countries around the world, continued trade became an important tool for supporting and sustaining economic recovery.











According to Consul Commercial Alma Argayoso, the Philippines remains a unique and attractive place to do business. At the same time, more Philippine business owners are looking for global expansion.





"That’s also I think the direction of the Filipino brands in the Philippines because what they realized that with the pandemic, they cannot just cater to the domestic market. In fact, their overseas businesses helped them cope with pandemic"





Food and franchising brands like Jollibee, Goldilocks, Bibingkinitan and Max’s are hoping to reach the Australian market this year but the unforeseen impact of the pandemic has put the plans on hold.





"We continue to negotiate in behalf of the businesses, we continue to look for possible partners for them and opportunities for these brands to really open in Australia"





