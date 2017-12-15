SBS Filipino

Jollibee: When the local goes global

SBS Filipino

The glocalization of Jollibee

Most Filipinos who are based overseas would immediately drive to a Jollibee branch once they visit the Philippines Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2017 at 3:40pm, updated 23 November 2020 at 3:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The glocalization of Jollibee, local becomes a global phenomenon in a 'localized' way.

Published 15 December 2017 at 3:40pm, updated 23 November 2020 at 3:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 The Filipino fast food chain Jollibee has become synonymous to Filipinos anywhere in the world, it has branched out to Asia, mainly Hong Kong, Singapore and in the US, to areas where you can find many  Filipino migrants or workers. Even Anthony Bourdain was intrigued and featured it in one of his episodes for No Reservations.

We talk to Filipina academic from The University of the Philippines SC Ponce  about the 'glocalization' of Jollibee, when the local turns into a global phenomenon in a 'localized' way.  SC Ponce discussed research during the recently concluded the International Research Forum on the Philippines 2017  organised by  Philippine Australia Studies Centre at the La Trobe University and Filipino Australia Student Council (FASTCO).

at SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne
University of the Philippines based academic SC Ponce talk about the 'glocalization' of Jollibee Source: SBS Filipino


Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul