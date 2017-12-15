Jollibee: When the local goes global

The Filipino fast food chain Jollibee has become synonymous to Filipinos anywhere in the world, it has branched out to Asia, mainly Hong Kong, Singapore and in the US, to areas where you can find many Filipino migrants or workers. Even Anthony Bourdain was intrigued and featured it in one of his episodes for No Reservations.





We talk to Filipina academic from The University of the Philippines SC Ponce about the 'glocalization' of Jollibee, when the local turns into a global phenomenon in a 'localized' way. SC Ponce discussed research during the recently concluded the International Research Forum on the Philippines 2017 organised by Philippine Australia Studies Centre at the La Trobe University and Filipino Australia Student Council (FASTCO).



