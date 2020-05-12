SBS Filipino

COVID-19 heroes inspire the younger generation

SBS Filipino

International Nurses Day

Proud children, (from right) Joanna, Isidro and Ysabella Alfonso, for the great work that their mum, Mary Ann, does as a nurse, Source: Supplied

Published 13 May 2020 at 2:49am, updated 13 May 2020 at 2:59am
By Annalyn Violata
"I’ve seen the frontline, how nurses are with COVID-19 and the work that they are doing during this pandemic. It's really inspiring how strong the nurses are and how important their work is."

Assistant in Nursing (AIN) student Joanna Alfonso describes how important the work of nurses are in this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To be able to push through in a situation like this is really inspiring. They (nurses) are doing the best work right now and it’s all gonna push through in the end and it’s because of them that we’re gonna get through this," says the 3rd year AIN student who works at Westmead Hospital, where one of the COVID-19 clinics in NSW is located.

Joanna Alfonso is no stranger to nursing. Her mother, Mary Ann, a registered nurse for 25 years now, is her biggest motivation now that she works as an AIN.

Ms Alfonso's brother Isidro is also considering trying out nursing first before going to medical school. He is currently studying Psychology.

"Hopefully after Psychology I will be doing med school and one of my goals is to try nursing out first before I go to med school and my mum was like, you’re just going straight into nursing. I think it’s inevitable," says Isidro.
Enfermeiras do hospital de Blacktown, Sydney, a celebrarem o Dia International da EnfermeiraInternational Nurses Day
Mary Ann Alfonso (seated, right) with fellow registered nurses at Blacktown Hospital C63 ward. Source: Supplied


"These guys (nurses) are frontliners right now and they are taking charge in the fight against the virus, they are working more hours. I am just very proud of my mum, who is nurse. She’s a very hard worker and you can tell that her patients love her", shares the proud son of a nurse.

With Joanna and Isidro, their youngest sibling, Ysabella, is very proud too of their mother and all the nurses tirelessly working in this pandemic.

"They are very brave and taking risks knowing they might get sick but they still do it because they want to help people,” commends Ysabella of the important role nurses play during this health crisis.

