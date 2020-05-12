SBS Filipino

COVID-19 pandemic highlights nurses' great work: 'Someone’s life depends on us'

SBS Filipino

International Nurses Day

Registered nurse Mary Ann Alfonso Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2020 at 11:29am, updated 25 September 2021 at 10:38pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital role nurses play in providing health services to people across the world.

Published 12 May 2020 at 11:29am, updated 25 September 2021 at 10:38pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With the critical role that nurses have in executing doctors' orders for patients relief and medications, registered nurse Mary Ann Alfonso reiterated how important it is to recognise the noble work nurses do.

"Someone’s life depends on us,” says Blacktown Hospital General Medical nurse, adding "Yes, doctors give orders, but nurses carry out the tasks needed for patients."

Highlights

  • The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has seen how critical the work of nurses are in ensuring our society's health and safety.
  • Even before the pandemic, nurses have been the bastion of health service providing tender loving care (TLC) to patients. Respect is the best way for society to show gratitude for the world's frontliners.
  • The World Health Organisation has declared 2020 as International Year of the Nurse and Midwife in recognition of their tireless work. 
Ms Alfonso has been working as a nurse for 25 years. She acknowledges how important it is to recognise nurses' great work.

Even before the pandemic, "we [nurses] work for you and ensure that we do our work right" in protecting our patients says Ms Alfonso who had worked in various hospitals in the Philippines, the UK and now in Australia.

Also read

No discrimination: Nurses' care 'is always centred on patients'

Born to be a nurse: 'My mother is my inspiration'



"Nursing is a noble profession. We value respect and professionalism in our work," shares the Sydney-based nurse, saying that she "feels bad hearing about nurses being disrespected at shopping centres, or groceries".

As frontliners during the coronavirus pandemic, there are incidents where many nurses had experienced discrimination as people fear they may carry or contract the virus.

2020 has been declared by the World Health Organisation as the 
International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife
 in recognition of the "work and contributions of nurses and midwives to patients and to the health system more broadly" as well as the risks associated with nursing shortages.

Also read

Inspiring next generation Filipino nurses

A former high school and college drop-out, now a proud nurse



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom