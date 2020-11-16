COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia

They are the first cases of community transmission in the state, since April.





It's also forced the closure of a school, a fast-food outlet, presumably because they are linked to some of the 17 new infections.





17 new coronavirus cases in South Australia

NT, WA, Victoria and Tasmania impose border restrictions





South AUstralia is in the process of contact tracing

The cluster has also prompted Western Australia to re-impose border controls.





A woman in her 80s was the first to have contracted the virus yesterday [[15 NOV]], after being treated at the Lyell McEwin Hospital in Adelaide's northern suburbs.





The Chief Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier, says more people were showing symptoms, but haven't been confirmed as cases yet.





"We have identified that there were approximately 90 people, including staff and patients who were in that emergency department and out of an abundance of caution we are in the process of instructing all of those people to be in quarantine."





South Australia Health is in the process of contacting everyone who was in the Emergency Department at Lyell McEwin Hospital.











