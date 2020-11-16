SBS Filipino

COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia

Trabajador de pizzería 'profundamente arrepentido' de provocar un confinamiento innecesario por COVID-19 en Australia del Sur.

Trabajador de pizzería 'profundamente arrepentido' de provocar un confinamiento innecesario por COVID-19 en Australia del Sur.

Published 16 November 2020 at 12:30pm, updated 16 November 2020 at 12:36pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The COVID-19 cluster in South Australia is reported to have more than quadrupled overnight, rising to 17 cases.

They are the first cases of community transmission in the state, since April.

It's also forced the closure of a school, a fast-food outlet, presumably because they are linked to some of the 17 new infections.

Highlights  

  • 17 new coronavirus cases in South Australia
  •  NT, WA, Victoria and Tasmania impose border restrictions

  • South AUstralia is in the process of contact tracing
The cluster has also prompted Western Australia to re-impose border controls.

A woman in her 80s was the first to have contracted the virus yesterday [[15 NOV]], after being treated at the Lyell McEwin Hospital in Adelaide's northern suburbs.

The Chief Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier, says more people were showing symptoms, but haven't been confirmed as cases yet.

"We have identified that there were approximately 90 people, including staff and patients who were in that emergency department and out of an abundance of caution we are in the process of instructing all of those people to be in quarantine."

South Australia Health is in the process of contacting everyone who was in the Emergency Department at Lyell McEwin Hospital.

 

