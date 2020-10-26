COVID-19 restrictions ease on churches and gatherings in NSW

NSW Easing of COVID-19 restrictions

From Friday, Oct 23, 300 people are now allowed to attend places of worship and groups of up to 30 can gather outdoors

Highlights
  • Up to 300 people can attend places of worship
  • Hospitality bookings can include 30 people, up from only ten
  • Political protests of no more than 500 people will be permitted in an outdoor public place as long as their activities are COVID-19 safe.
Religious gatherings in New South Wales are expected to grow this weekend with an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

 

Churchgoers like Jeff Pasaporte from Sydney, welcomes the state's decision to increase the number of people who can attend mass inside places of worship provided the four-square-meter rule is observed.. 

Most parishioners couldn't wait to return to their pre-pandemic religious attendance routines. 

Since the pandemic, a big percentage of religious attendance is now being supplemented by virtual participation. Jeff,  his family and other members of the church are attending mass through online live streaming.

"We really prefer going to church because of the solemnity and reverence to the places of worship and actual the reception of Holy Communion."

