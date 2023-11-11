Culture Shock in Australia: Different amusing experiences of Filipinos upon arrival in the Land Down Under

Culture.png

Things like the early closing of malls and eating avocado on toast are just a few instances of culture shock encountered by some Filipinos upon their arrival in Australia. Credit: Pexels / Sasha Prasastika / Foodie Factory

Some Filipinos shared their experiences of cultural adjustment upon arriving in Australia.

Key Points
  • Australia is a multicultural nation, so it's inevitable for newcomers to experience a degree of culture shock due to differences in customs and practices.
  • Things like walking barefoot, no bidet or “tabo”, and the early closing of malls are just a few instances of culture shock encountered by some Filipinos upon their arrival in Australia.
  • Some Filipinos who have lived in Australia have also learned the names of foods such as capsicum (bell pepper) and chokoes (sayote).
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
Culture Shock in Australia: Different amusing experiences of Filipinos upon arrival in the Land Down Under

In the interview of SBS Filipino with some Filipino migrants in Australia, namely Bapi Rivera, Glorese Latosa, Dominic Buensalido, Denny Geronimo, Jr., Joe Parayno, and Joel Sayson, they shared their delightful experiences in embracing the culture in the country.
397994608_724100769750534_3293638710748068840_n.jpg
Filipino migrants in Australia Bapi Rivera, Glorese Latosa, Dominic Buensalido, Denny Geronimo, Jr., Joe Parayno at Joel Sayson.
