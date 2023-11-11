Key Points Research said that there are various ways of speaking and vocabulary used in Australia, such as Australian standard English, Aboriginal English, and different ethnocultural variations of Australian English used by migrants like Filipinos.

Shortening words is a common practice in Australia, like saying "avo" for avocado, "brekky" for breakfast, and more.

Some Filipinos shared amusing experiences in understanding the Aussie accent, noting the dropping of the letter 'r' at the end of some words, such as "water" becoming 'watah' or "November" turning into 'Novembah'.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST: Filipino Migrants share some funny experiences of understanding and speaking Aussie Slang SBS Filipino 11/11/2023 10:10 Play