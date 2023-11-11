Filipino Migrants share some funny experiences of understanding and speaking Aussie Slang

Slang.png

Some Filipinos shared amusing experiences in understanding the Aussie accent, noting the dropping of the letter 'r' at the end of some words, such as "water" becoming 'watah' or "November" turning into 'Novembah'. Credit: Pexels / Lisa Fotos / RNDE Stock Project

While it's common for Filipinos to understand English, some migrants shared their challenges and experiences in comprehending the Australian accent and Aussie slang.

Key Points
  • Research said that there are various ways of speaking and vocabulary used in Australia, such as Australian standard English, Aboriginal English, and different ethnocultural variations of Australian English used by migrants like Filipinos.
  • Shortening words is a common practice in Australia, like saying "avo" for avocado, "brekky" for breakfast, and more.
  Some Filipinos shared amusing experiences in understanding the Aussie accent, noting the dropping of the letter 'r' at the end of some words, such as "water" becoming 'watah' or "November" turning into 'Novembah'.
Ilang Pinoy, nagbahagi ng nakaaliw na karanasan sa pag-intindi at pagsalita ng Aussie slang image

SBS Filipino

11/11/202310:10
In the interview by SBS Filipino with some Filipino migrants in Australia, including Bapi Rivera, Glorese Latosa, Dominic Buensalido, Denny Geronimo, Jr., Joe Parayno, and Joel Sayson, they shared delightful experiences in embracing the culture and language of the country.
397994608_724100769750534_3293638710748068840_n.jpg
