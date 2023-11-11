Key Points Australia is a multicultural nation, making it inevitable for new migrants to experience a degree of culture shock due to differences in customs and workplace practices.

Not needing to address colleagues with 'Sir' or 'Ma’am,' employment terminology, and Aussie humour are just a few instances of culture shock encountered by some Filipinos in their workplace in Australia.

Some Filipinos emphasised the need for clear communication in the workplace, highlighting the importance of not simply saying 'yes' without fully understanding something.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST: Workplace culture shock: Different adjustments of Filipinos in the Australian work environment