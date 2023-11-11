Workplace culture shock: Different adjustments of Filipinos in the Australian work environment

pexels-fauxels-3183197.jpg

Not needing to address colleagues with 'Sir' or 'Ma’am,' employment terminology, and Aussie humour are just a few instances of culture shock encountered by some Filipinos in their workplace in Australia. Credit: Pexels / Fauxels

Some Filipinos shared their experiences of cultural adjustment and workplace culture in Australia.

Key Points
  • Australia is a multicultural nation, making it inevitable for new migrants to experience a degree of culture shock due to differences in customs and workplace practices.
  • Not needing to address colleagues with 'Sir' or 'Ma’am,' employment terminology, and Aussie humour are just a few instances of culture shock encountered by some Filipinos in their workplace in Australia.
  • Some Filipinos emphasised the need for clear communication in the workplace, highlighting the importance of not simply saying 'yes' without fully understanding something.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
11/11/202314:54
In the interview conducted by SBS Filipino with some Filipino migrants in Australia, including Bapi Rivera, Glorese Latosa, Dominic Buensalido, Denny Geronimo, Jr., Joe Parayno, and Joel Sayson, they shared their amusing experiences in embracing the culture in the country, particularly in the workplace.
397994608_724100769750534_3293638710748068840_n.jpg
