SBS Filipino

Cyrus Villanueva on the things he learned from his X Factor experience

SBS Filipino

Cyrus Villanueva, X Factor Australia, singer

Cyrus Villanueva says writing music for other artists is a challeging but fullfilling task. Source: Cyrus Villanueva facebook page

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2019 at 5:44pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 1:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Filipino Australian artist Cyrus Villanueva is popularly known for winning the 2015 X Factor Australia. While winning the competition was definitely an amazing experience, Cyrus says he decided to take a step back and rethink his next steps. Four years later, he continues to surround himself with music while creating and producing songs for other artists.

Published 21 November 2019 at 5:44pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 1:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
ALSO READ

READ MORE

Winning the X Factor and discovering his love for music




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom