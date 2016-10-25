SBS Filipino

Democrats utilise Michelle Obama in battle for Arizona

Published 25 October 2016 at 2:06pm
The tide against United States Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump continues to get stronger in the wake of his third debate with Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.

And the Democrats have now begun rolling out their biggest guns, politically speaking, to try to swing the election result in the normally staunch Republican state of Arizona.

 





