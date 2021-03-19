Different cultures celebrating diversity

SBS Filipino

The Intercultural Ambassador Program in Ballarat has been replicated in other regional cities in Victoria

Published 19 March 2021 at 7:20pm, updated 19 March 2021 at 7:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
A unique intercultural program has paved the way for unity and deeper understanding among various communities in Ballarat, regional Victoria.

Highlights
  • 'The program has given me the opportunity to share to other communities aspects about my Dutch culture' Yvon Davis, former Dutch Intercultural Ambassador and currently Intercultural Officer
  • 'The program has helped in the awareness about the Islamic faith' Sid Tegally, former Islamic Intercultural Ambassador and currently Intercultural Advisor
  • 'It has been beneficial not only the to the Filipino community it has also paved the way for the community to be active in the wider Ballarat community' Rose Boquida, Filipino Intercultural Ambassador
The 
Intercultural Ambassador Program
 is a unique program that has paved the way for deeper understanding among the various migrant communities in Ballarat.

 

