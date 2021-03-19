Different cultures celebrating diversity

Highlights
- 'The program has given me the opportunity to share to other communities aspects about my Dutch culture' Yvon Davis, former Dutch Intercultural Ambassador and currently Intercultural Officer
- 'The program has helped in the awareness about the Islamic faith' Sid Tegally, former Islamic Intercultural Ambassador and currently Intercultural Advisor
- 'It has been beneficial not only the to the Filipino community it has also paved the way for the community to be active in the wider Ballarat community' Rose Boquida, Filipino Intercultural Ambassador
The is a unique program that has paved the way for deeper understanding among the various migrant communities in Ballarat.
