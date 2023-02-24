Discover the vibrant flavors of Filipino cuisine in Sydney's newest brunch spot

Key Points Brunch is an important mealtime in the Philippines, providing an opportunity to enjoy a leisurely meal with loved ones and catch up on the latest news and happenings.

Filipino chef couple Aileen Aguirre and Francis Dela Cruz have always been passionate about cooking and wanted to showcase the rich flavors and unique combinations of Filipino cuisine to the world.

They started their food business during the pandemic, offering packed meals to their customers.

Breakfast or lunch? Why not both? A combination of breakfast and lunch, brunch is typically enjoyed between late morning and early afternoon and offers a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere that is perfect for weekend gatherings with friends and family.





Whether you're a brunch regular or a newcomer to the trend, there's no denying that brunch has become an integral part of Australian culture. From classic dishes to creative options, there's something for everyone to enjoy at one of Australia's many brunch spots.





However, the concept of brunch is not unique to Australia. According to Michael 'Miko' Aspiras, an award-winning pastry chef and owner of Don't Doughnuts and Bakery, Filipino breakfast meals are essentially brunch.





"I realised that Filipino breakfast meals are actually brunch. If you are going to compare it with any breakfast in the world, the Filipino meals always come with rice." he shares.





The Filipino breakfast usually comes with rice, making it a hearty and satisfying meal. One of the most popular brunch options in the Philippines is the classic 'silog meals.' This meal typically consists of garlic rice, eggs (fried, scrambled, or boiled), and a choice of protein such as tocino, longganisa, or tapa . A cup of hot coffee or tea completes the meal, making it the perfect pick-me-up for a lazy weekend morning.





Brunch is an important mealtime in the Philippines, providing an opportunity to enjoy a leisurely meal with loved ones and catch up on the latest news and happenings. It's a time to indulge in delicious food, both sweet and savory, and experiment with new flavors and combinations.





Takam or crave , a pandemic project that focuses on Filipino flavors, was brought to life by chef couple Aileen Aguirre and Francis Dela Cruz, who share a deep love and dedication for Filipino cuisine. They aim to make Filipino food healthier without using enhancers or MSG to bring out the natural flavor of each ingredient.





"Filipino cuisine is very diverse and has so much to offer. We want to showcase that diversity and highlight the unique flavor combinations that make Filipino food so special," says Aileen.





Chef Miko, who knows Kiko from University, was quick to join forces with them. "I trust their flavors and their food," he says.





The collaboration has provided an incredible platform for showcasing not just their individual brand but also highlighting Filipino food and talent.





Chef Aileen Aguirre and Chef Francis Dela Cruz of Takam during the FFMA Mabuhay Nights event Establishing a physical location to serve their customers has been a challenging but exciting endeavor for the couple. In February 2023, they announced the merger of their restaurant's location with Don't Doughnuts to create a new and unique dining experience for food lovers.





With a fusion of traditional and modern ingredients, Takam offers classic and exciting dishes that will fascinate your taste buds.





"We are proud of the richness and diversity of Filipino food, and we want to present it to the international market in the best way possible," says Francis.











Located in the heart of Darlinghurst, just moments away from the CBD, the restaurant has quickly become popular for its comforting and hearty food profile. The menu showcases a range of dishes, from classic Filipino comfort food to delicious merienda and pastry desserts, all made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.





It features mouth-watering dishes like chicken inasal, beef tapa, and longganisa , which have earned them a loyal following of diners who appreciate their commitment to sustainability while retaining the genuine Filipino taste.





Takam and Don't Doughnuts in Darlinghurst Sydney

