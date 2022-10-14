SBS Filipino

Divided opinions on methane plan

SBS Filipino

Daily Life in Denmark

Livestock are a source of greenhouse gases (Getty) Source: Getty / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 11:27am
By Omoh Bello, Anna Henderson
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The Albanese government is set to join a global pledge to slash methane emissions by the end of this decade but the Opposition is warning that decision could cost farmers and consumers.

Published 14 October 2022 at 11:27am
By Omoh Bello, Anna Henderson
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Australia ranks second for coal exports and is among the world's top methane emitters.
  • The Albanese government is set to join the US-led global push to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent over the next decade.
  • To show their commitment to meet the pledge, Australia’s livestock sector is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.
  • The former government warned against the action, saying it would have drastic consequences like a hike in meat prices.
l.jpg
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
Related Content

A child born in 2020 faces up to 24 times more natural disasters than their grandparents did

How Climate Change Affects People to Move

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Flood-affected communities in Victoria and Tasmania on high alert after evacuation

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 14 October

SEMINAR.jpg

Seminar for OFWs in Victoria about workplace rights and services to be conducted

ph passport.jpg

PH Embassy to hold Mobile Consular Mission in Perth this November

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 13 October