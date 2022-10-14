Divided opinions on methane plan

Highlights
- Australia ranks second for coal exports and is among the world's top methane emitters.
- The Albanese government is set to join the US-led global push to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent over the next decade.
- To show their commitment to meet the pledge, Australia’s livestock sector is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.
- The former government warned against the action, saying it would have drastic consequences like a hike in meat prices.
