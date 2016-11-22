Does it matter what the dead think?

The book has been highly commended in the 2016 Literary Competition by the English Teachers Association of Queensland (ETAQ).
Source: Newsphotos/Renae Droop
Published 22 November 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 7:17am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Brisbane-based writer Erwin Cabucos attempts to answer the philosophical question in an anthology of short stories, some based on his autobiographical accounts, on a wide range of issues including immigration, colonial mentality, growing up, religiosity and many more. Image: Erwin Cabucos and a copy of his book (Newsphoto/Renae Droop)
Published 22 November 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 7:17am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share