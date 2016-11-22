SBS Filipino

Does it matter what the dead think?

Author Erwin Cabucos with a copy of his new book 'Does it Matter What the Dead Think?' (Photo by Renae Droop / Newsphotos)

Source: Newsphotos/Renae Droop

Published 22 November 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 7:17am
By Cybelle Diones
Brisbane-based writer Erwin Cabucos attempts to answer the philosophical question in an anthology of short stories, some based on his autobiographical accounts, on a wide range of issues including immigration, colonial mentality, growing up, religiosity and many more. Image: Erwin Cabucos and a copy of his book (Newsphoto/Renae Droop)

The book has been highly commended in the 2016 Literary Competition by the English Teachers Association of Queensland (ETAQ).

