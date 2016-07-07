SBS Filipino

Drug pushers and users surrender to Mindanao authorities

Published 7 July 2016 at 11:26am
By Allen Estabillo
Mindanao News. Summary of latest news from the region by Allen Estabillo Images: Self-confessed drug users and pushers vow surrender to government (facebook)

More than 12,000 self-confessed drug pushers and users have surrendered to authorities in Mindanao and vowed to lead transformed lives; Police arrested a couple who are alleged members of the New People Army (NPA) in separate operations in San Fernando, Bukidnon; Officials of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao called for units among Muslims in celebration of Eidl Fitr; Six employees of the Zamboanga city government face possible dismissal from service after yielding positive of illegal drug use in surprise drug tests; American football star and philanthropist Tim Tebow spent the 4th of July or US Independence Day in an orphanage in South Cotabato and a hospital in Davao City.

 





