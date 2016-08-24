Early intervention, educating primary school children about the dangers for drug abuse

Source: D.A.R.E Philippines Facebook Page
By Maridel Martinez
Early intervention, Drug Abuse Resistance Education, D.A.R.E Philippines is training police officers as educators about the dangers of prohibited drugs and drug abuse. D.A.R.E Philippines' Donna Gasgonia tells us more about their efforts in developing well informed children regarding the consequences of drug abuse Image: (D.A.R.E Philippines Facebook)
