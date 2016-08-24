SBS Filipino

Early intervention, educating primary school children about the dangers for drug abuse

early intervention through education

Source: D.A.R.E Philippines Facebook Page

Published 24 August 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 26 August 2016 at 5:58pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Early intervention, Drug Abuse Resistance Education, D.A.R.E Philippines is training police officers as educators about the dangers of prohibited drugs and drug abuse. D.A.R.E Philippines' Donna Gasgonia tells us more about their efforts in developing well informed children regarding the consequences of drug abuse Image: (D.A.R.E Philippines Facebook)

