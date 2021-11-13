SBS Filipino

Education playing a vital role in Philippine-Australia relations

SBS Filipino

75 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

The Philippines- Australia Committee for Education will be hosting an online International Education Forum with academics and education experts Source: pexels/pixabay

Published 13 November 2021 at 11:22pm, updated 15 November 2021 at 9:06am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Education plays an important role in Philippine Australia relations, it has paved the way for many opportunities for both countries.

Highlights
  • Dr Dionisia Rola is the first Filipino scholar to graduate from an Australian University
  • An online International Education Forum will take place on 17 November. The forum will look into opportunities for growth and improving the exchange of knowledge between the Philippines and Australia
  • 2021 commemorates the 75th anniversary of Philippine-Australia Diplomatic Relations
Many Filipino scholars who graduated from Australian universities have returned to the Philippines and made significant contributions in their respective fields.

 

 "We will not only talk about our past collaborations, achievements. More importantly, we will look into possibilities and opportunities that will strengthen the partnership between the two countries" Dr Marianne Sison, Honorary University Fellow, RMIT University    

