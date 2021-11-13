Education playing a vital role in Philippine-Australia relations

Highlights Dr Dionisia Rola is the first Filipino scholar to graduate from an Australian University

An online International Education Forum will take place on 17 November. The forum will look into opportunities for growth and improving the exchange of knowledge between the Philippines and Australia

2021 commemorates the 75th anniversary of Philippine-Australia Diplomatic Relations

Many Filipino scholars who graduated from Australian universities have returned to the Philippines and made significant contributions in their respective fields.











"We will not only talk about our past collaborations, achievements. More importantly, we will look into possibilities and opportunities that will strengthen the partnership between the two countries" Dr Marianne Sison, Honorary University Fellow, RMIT University





