Ellen and her community’s 'home away from home' celebrates its 25th anniversary

Ms Ellen Valenton

Ms Ellen Valenton at Ellenvale Cottage Source: C. Diones

Published 6 January 2019 at 2:49pm, updated 6 January 2019 at 9:16pm
By Cybelle Diones
There’s an air of warmth and a relaxing sight to dozens of elegantly created paintings entering Ellenvale cottage. “A home away from home,” as how aspiring and veteran artists describe the experience of being in the art studio of Ellen Valenton - it could be because of its simple interior design or that it promotes an environment of belongingness as it brings together arts enthusiasts or maybe it is also Ellen, whose nurturing presence is a reminiscent of home.

Ellenvale Cottage has just celebrated its 25th year anniversary. Ellen established it after her first business venture collapsed during the early 90’s due to recession. The studio’s niche then were for those who wanted to learn folk arts.

Ms Ellen Valenton
Ms Ellen Valenton during the 25th year celebration of Ellenvale Cottage Source: Supplied by E.Valenton


Her cousin, Tess Valenton-Yap, was a diversional therapist who encouraged her to study folk arts. She was hesitant at first as she said, “I’m not an artist.”

She settled into selling painting products then. But even that became challenging for her; customers started to ask about how to use the products to which she did not know what to answer, so it had been a turning point for her: “You can’t sell the product if you don’t know it.”

Ellen took up a class at a community centre for six months. But decided not to push through to spend more time with her family and the business. She practiced in her shop and painted the table with daisies and strawberries. Then somebody approached her and said, “Oh, you’re doing that! Can I join you next week?” and from then on she shared: “That one person became two, became three and it just grew.”

Teabox with 6 coasters
Teabox with 6 coasters, one of the workshops of Ms Ellen last 2018 Source: E. Valenton


Success became sweeter as another opportunity opened for her. Morris Kelly from Topmill Company asked her if they could publish her work. She said, “Look, you can come and have a look at my work first.”  Mr Kelly accepted the invite and was impressed to see her works; he said, “This is perfect for a little book for you.”

But before her first book was published, Ellen almost lost her life. She had an anaphylactic shock that led to her loss of consciousness for days and doctors providing her family with a negative prognosis – either she would die or be in a vegetative state (if she survives).  

It was a difficult and emotional moment for her family but a few days after, she came back to consciousness. She recalled how her doctors and her family surrounded her, uncertain about her fate.

Ellen then moved her hand, looked at her husband and did a gesture that meant she was asking for a pen and paper. When she had it, she wrote down the contacts of people and certain dates - in preparation for the first Christmas exhibition at Ellenvale Cottage. Everybody in the room clapped as they witnessed what her family thought as a miracle.

Books from Ellenvale Cottage
Books published by Ms Ellen's family Source: C. Diones


After she survived that near-death experience, the publishing of her book followed. It circulated across Australia: “That was lovely! In the news agencies, you could see my face. I said I couldn’t believe it [that] I could do this. [Morris Kelly] asked me to do one book and it was followed by another two."

"It was beautiful for people to be calling me and saying 'I love your work' or 'This is the first work we have seen with instructions'; it was nice,” shared Ellen.

The thoughtful folk artist said that though she might have achieved a lot, she felt she could not stop because even as an experienced artist who has painted hundreds she would still look back at her old paintings and felt it could still be improved.

As a teacher, she understood that doing arts is saying yes to lifelong learning. “I learn from my students too because if they wanted me to teach something beyond my ability, I would try my best to attain that ability [I do not have].”

Cow paper towel holder
Cow paper towel holder or scrunchy holder, one of the workshops of Ms Ellen last 2018 Source: E. Valenton


Ellen admitted to being a better person to her family because of her students. She became more patient and a good listener. She learned the importance of relationships. And to remind her to be consistent with it, she would always say to herself: “Lord, help me to be a better person every day.”

From being a studio for folk artists, Ellenvale Cottage has expanded to different styles of arts to cater to the diverse students. Recently, it became a home as well for some people with disability and those facing mental health issues such as depression.

“I started as a folk artist and then we moved on, that’s why the studio is still here for 25 wonderful years. We’re still here and we keep moving on,” shared Ellen.

As the new year comes, Ellen is dauntless to widen the horizon of her studio. She is open to welcome modern and aboriginal arts to try something unusual for the arts enthusiasts coming to Ellenvale.

Modern art
A sample of modern art from Ellenvale Cottage Source: E. Valenton


 

