SBS Filipino

Epic bike ride of her life: 240 kilometres at the Great Ocean and Otway Classic Ride

SBS Filipino

road bike, great ocean road ride, Pinoy bikers in Australia, Filipinos in Australia, triathlete, healthy lifestyle, BMX bike

'I started biking to work in 2017 now a few years later, 2021 I finished the epic ride of my life at the Great Ocean Road' says Czarina Jean Anonuevo Source: Czarina Jean Anonuevo/ photo at the Great Ocean & Otway Classic Ride

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2021 at 4:57pm, updated 21 May 2021 at 5:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

It took her nine hours to finish 240 kilometres at the Otway's and Great Ocean Road.

Published 21 May 2021 at 4:57pm, updated 21 May 2021 at 5:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
highlights
  • In Australia she joined the Pinoy Road Bikers Australia (PRBA)
  • Czarina trained for the Great Ocean and Otway Classic Ride while continuing her post graduate studies
  • She is currently taking swimming lessons as she plans to join a triathlon before the year ends
Epic Bike Ride

Filipina, Czarina Jean Anonuevo describes it as the 'epic bike ride of her life'. Faced with grueling weather conditions, tiring uphill rides against strong winds she nearly gave up. 'In the Philippines, I have completed a a few 200 plus kilometres bike ride before but it wasn't as challenging as the Great Ocean Road and Otway's". It was through the support and cheering of her riding partner that she found the strength to ride to the finish.

BMX bike, Quezon Memorial Circle, bike tracks, Pinoy Road Biker,
'This photo recently came up on our Facebook memories, who would have thought I'd finish 240plus kilometres in tough conditions' says the Pinoy Road Biker Source: Czarina Jean Anonuevo


Advertisement
Late Bloomer

It was at the Quezon Memorial Circle riding on a BMX bike that Czarina learned to ride a bike for the first time. Unlike most, she had already graduated from  university when she first rode a bike. 'I never had the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike when I was a child' she says, as her childhood was spent  living in a town house on a busy street.

A change in lifestyle and the urge to be more active was what led her to learn how to ride a bike. Her college friends cheered her on as she fell and rode back again until she felt confident to ride on the road. In the Philippines, she rode her bike daily to and from work

 Next challenge

'I'm taking swimming lessons' and quickly adds 'yes, I still don't know how to swim' the Melbourne based post graduate student was inspired by fellow biker, Joey Gicoso who joined his first triathlon this year after learning  how to swim.

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Pinoy Road Bikers take on the Great Ocean Road



READ MORE

Pinoy learns to swim for his first triathlon



Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?