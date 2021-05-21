Epic bike ride of her life: 240 kilometres at the Great Ocean and Otway Classic Ride

highlights In Australia she joined the Pinoy Road Bikers Australia (PRBA)

Czarina trained for the Great Ocean and Otway Classic Ride while continuing her post graduate studies

She is currently taking swimming lessons as she plans to join a triathlon before the year ends

Epic Bike Ride





Filipina, Czarina Jean Anonuevo describes it as the 'epic bike ride of her life'. Faced with grueling weather conditions, tiring uphill rides against strong winds she nearly gave up. 'In the Philippines, I have completed a a few 200 plus kilometres bike ride before but it wasn't as challenging as the Great Ocean Road and Otway's". It was through the support and cheering of her riding partner that she found the strength to ride to the finish.





'This photo recently came up on our Facebook memories, who would have thought I'd finish 240plus kilometres in tough conditions' says the Pinoy Road Biker Source: Czarina Jean Anonuevo





Advertisement

Late Bloomer





It was at the Quezon Memorial Circle riding on a BMX bike that Czarina learned to ride a bike for the first time. Unlike most, she had already graduated from university when she first rode a bike. 'I never had the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike when I was a child' she says, as her childhood was spent living in a town house on a busy street.





A change in lifestyle and the urge to be more active was what led her to learn how to ride a bike. Her college friends cheered her on as she fell and rode back again until she felt confident to ride on the road. In the Philippines, she rode her bike daily to and from work





Next challenge





'I'm taking swimming lessons' and quickly adds 'yes, I still don't know how to swim' the Melbourne based post graduate student was inspired by fellow biker, Joey Gicoso who joined his first triathlon this year after learning how to swim.





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Pinoy Road Bikers take on the Great Ocean Road







READ MORE Pinoy learns to swim for his first triathlon







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Follow us on Facebook for more stories















