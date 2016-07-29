Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

Published 29 July 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 29 July 2016 at 4:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
President Duterte warned communist rebels to honor the ceasefire or he may revoke it after the ambush of government militiamen. Miss Universe Pageant for 2017 will be held in the Philippines. Image: President Rodrigo Duterte (L) and Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach (R) take a selfie during a courtesy visit inside Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines (AAP-EPA-Malacanang Photo Bureau)

