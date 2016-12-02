Escalante Report

Image: Police secure suspected bombers, Jiaher Guinar, center left, and Rashid Kilala, center right, as they are presented to reporters at police headquarters in Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Philippine police officials have presented two captured local sympathizers of the Islamic State group who allegedly tried to detonate a bomb near the U.S. Embassy and prompted authorities to raise a terror alert in Manila and the south. ( AAP-AP-Aaron Favila)
Published 2 December 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 2 December 2016 at 2:26pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Police say two suspects in the planting of a bomb near the US Embassy in Manila are connected to the Maute Group and ISIS. The Philippines is under terror alert level 3.
