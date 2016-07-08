Escalante Report

Malacanang Palace Monday, July 4, 2016 Source: (AP Photo/Office of the Vice-president) MANDATORY CREDIT
Published 8 July 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Rodrigo Duterte names leading suspected drug pushers and a police drug protector. In the coming week, President Duterte to issue Freedom of Information Executive Order and Vice President Leni Robredo, appointed as chair of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council. Image: President Rodrigo Duterte meets with Vice President Leni Robredo during the latter's courtesy call at Malacanang Palace July 4, 2016, (AAP Image/AP/Office of the Vice President)
