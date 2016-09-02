Escalante Report

Published 2 September 2016 at 4:06pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Senator Leila de Lima claims to be wiretapped by police but PNP Chief Ronald Bato dela Rosa says they do not have wiretapping capabilities. Commission on Elections defends its decision to stop the printing of ballots for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.Image: PNP CHief Ronald dela Rosa - (AAP/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
