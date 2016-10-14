Escalante Report

Image: AAP-EPA-Rolex Dela Pena
Published 14 October 2016
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Department of Health is working on regulating the use of firecrackers in the country. Preparations have been set in place by the government in anticipation of weather disturbance, Karen. Malacanang defends President Duterte amid former President Fidel Ramos' criticisms.
Published 14 October 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 5:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
