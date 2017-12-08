Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

Boxes of Sanofi's dengue vaccine Dengvaxia are stocked in a refrigeration machine, after being recalled from local health centers, in the district of Manila Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images

Published 8 December 2017 at 6:09pm, updated 8 December 2017 at 6:14pm
By Shirley Escalante
Investigations into the Department of Health's dengue fever vaccination program will begin.

Philippines has suspended the sale and distribution of Sanofi's dengue vaccine, authorities said on December 5, after the French pharmaceutical giant last week warned it could worsen symptoms for people who had not previously been infected

