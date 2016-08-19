SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_542254.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This week, Senator Leila de Lima responds to President Rodrigo Duterte's comments linking her to the illegal drug trade Image: Senator Leila De Lima reads a statement, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, at the Philippine Senate (AAP-AP-Bullit Marquex)

Published 19 August 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January