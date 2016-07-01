SBS Filipino

ESCALANTE REPORT

President Rodrigo Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 1 July 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 8:32pm
By Shirley Escalante
This week's report includes: President Rodrigo Duterte's inauguration message, his first cabinet meeting, Vice President Leni Robredo is sworn into office and her message, and former President Benigno Aquino starts life as a private citizen, but will face some complaints/cases.

