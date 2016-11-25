Escalante Report

Published 25 November 2016 at 4:56pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ronnie Dayan, Seantor Leila de Lima's former driver-bodyguard testifies against her at the House Of Representatives. The United Nations will be sending its rapporteur to look into extrajudicial killings related to the government's anti-drug war. Executive Order on Freedom Of Information takes effect. Image: Former driver and bodyguard of Senator Leila De Lima, Ronnie Dayan testifies during a hearing at the House of Congress in Quezon City, (AAP Image/ EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO )
Published 25 November 2016 at 4:56pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share