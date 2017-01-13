SBS Filipino

EU repeats Brexit warning to UK: 'no cherry-picking'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_615142.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 13 January 2017 at 2:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Germany has warned the United Kingdom it could be shut out of the European Union's single market if it uses its EU exit to reduce immigration. Photo: Theresa May and Angela Merkel (AAP)

Published 13 January 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 13 January 2017 at 2:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Chancellor Angela Merkel's "no cherry-picking" message followed the British Prime Minister's suggestion her country would prioritise border control over preferential market access.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January