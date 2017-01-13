EU repeats Brexit warning to UK: 'no cherry-picking'

Chancellor Angela Merkel's "no cherry-picking" message followed the British Prime Minister's suggestion her country would prioritise border control over preferential market access.
Published 13 January 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 13 January 2017 at 2:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Germany has warned the United Kingdom it could be shut out of the European Union's single market if it uses its EU exit to reduce immigration. Photo: Theresa May and Angela Merkel (AAP)
Published 13 January 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 13 January 2017 at 2:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share