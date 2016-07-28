SBS Filipino

Expensive Royal Adelaide Hospital lacks space for clinical trials: Experts

Published 28 July 2016 at 1:31pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
South Australia News. Summary of latest news from the state by Norma Hennessy Image: Royal Adelaide Hospital (Getty Images)

Direct flights between Adelaide and China to be signed this week; Two expert doctors criticise new $2.3B Royal Adelaide Hospital for lack of space for clinical trials; a nurse state union has proposed to regulate aged care worker in the same regulation for nurses in hospitals; and in football, Adelaide Crows, West Coast to meet in the AFL home and away season final round at Adelaide oval

