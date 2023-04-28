Experts urge people to eat foods rich in Vitamin D this winter

Key Points Mum of two teenage, Maricel Javines Wright from Adelaide still prepares or packs eggs for her kids to bring to school every day.

Almost half of the adult population in Australia lacks Vitamin D.

Australians are recommended to add eggs to their diet to increase their Vitamin D intake this winter.

Vitamin D deficiency is increasingly common amongst Australian adults with almost a quarter (23%) vitamin D deficient. Interestingly, rates have been shown to increase to 36% in winter.





According to Dr Joanna McMillan, a qualified nutrition scientist, and Accredited Practising Dietitian a well-balanced diet and sufficient sunlight exposure are generally enough for most people to meet their daily vitamin D requirements.





A serving of just two eggs has 82% of the recommended daily vitamin D intake for adults.





"The sunshine vitamin is called vitamin D most of that reproduces in our skin when exposed to sunlight. It has an essential role in the body and this vitamin is unique because it's found in the sun and our diet. That is most important in the cooler months when diet becomes more critical when we're getting less sunlight."





"Eggs are one of the best sources of vitamin D, and eggs are affordable and versatile. A serving of just two eggs has 82% of the recommended daily vitamin D intake for adults . "





Maricel Javines Wright from Adelaide makes juice and boils vegetables, and adds milk to the broth to ensure that her children get the right nutrients they need to grow. Credit: Maricel Javines Wright.



Mum of two teenagers and a career woman, Maricel Javines-Wright from Adelaide, ensures that she prepares food every day for her children. For breakfast, eggs are served on their table or packed as meals for her two daughters.





"I ask my GP or sometimes in social media posts of doctors what they should eat especially since they are growing and I don't want to get sick, especially during winter.





Besides eggs, I ensure we have vegetables in our daily meals, but if they don't want to eat, I make juices or boil the vegetables and give them the broth to drink, or add milk to it to make it tastier, " shares Maricel.







Benefits of Vitamin D in the body:



Help the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus; both are critical for building bone.

Studies show laboratory studies show that vitamin D can reduce cancer cell growth, help control infections and reduce inflammation.







Vitamin D-rich foods include:



Fish (tuna, salmon, and mackerel)

Beef liver

Cheese

Mushrooms

Vitamin D-fortified foods (juice, cereals, milk, yogurt, and soy drinks)







Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.















