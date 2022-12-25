SBS Filipino

'Family is everything': Christmas is centred on reunions post-pandemic

After 10 years of not being able to go home, Newcastle resident Julie Bartolome (front, in white cap) surprises her family in the Philippines this Christmas.

After 10 years of not being able to go home, Newcastle resident Julie Bartolome (front, in white cap) surprises her family in the Philippines this Christmas. Credit: SBS Filipino/A.Violata

Published 25 December 2022 at 5:13pm
By Annalyn Violata
Moving to Australia in 2010 after finding the love of her life, Newcastle resident Julie Bartolome has not visited the Philippines in the last 10 years. But this year, she will be home and will surprise her family this Christmas.

  • Many overseas Filipino workers wish to be home with their family during Christmas.
  • Julie Bartolome was last home in the Philippines 10 years ago.
  • This Christmas, the NSW resident is surprising her family in Bulacan.
"Our life in here [Australia] is like you have to work every day because of the bills you have to pay. And it's quite different to what others think it is," explains former teacher Julie Bartolome why she was not able to visit the Philippines for the past 10 years.

"You have to work hard to be able for you to live comfortably and as many Filipinos do, you also have to help out your family back home."

After 10 years of not being able to go home, this Christmas the Newcastle resident is surprising her family.

"Actually it's a surprise. They didn't know that I am coming home but I will be spending Christmas with my family this December," shares the excited Julie Bartolome.

"I will definitely enjoy Filipino food and the Christmas reunions and most specially I will spend most of my time with my family, particularly my mum."
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
