'Filipino Christmas is all about celebrating together': Singer Mirasol Loyaga

Highlights Filipinos love to celebrate Christmas with their families.

Special Christmas songs make the celebration extra alive and special.

The true spirit of Christmas is in giving and sharing.

In a night of songs and merriment, singer Mirasol Loyaga hopes to bring some early Christmas cheer to her 'kababayans' in New South Wales.





"For us Filipinos, the most important celebration of Christmas is being together and sharing a banquet no matter how big or small," says the mother-of-four.





In an original song by Oliver Gadista, Mirasol Loyaga shares 'Santa bring my baby home' to Filipinos in Australia and around the world longing to spend Christmas with their loved ones.





"Although we continue to faces challenges, and even if we are far from our loved ones, always remember that our love and support for each keep us through the hard times."



Mother-of-four, Mirasol Loyaga also shares how her family celebrates Christmas both the Filipino and Australian way. Credit: SBS Filipino The Sydney-based mother-of-four also shares how she and her Australian husband compromise with their spending so they can celebrate Christmas in both Filipino extravagance and simple Aussie BBQ lunch.

