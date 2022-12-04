SBS Filipino

'Filipino Christmas is all about celebrating together': Singer Mirasol Loyaga

SBS Filipino

Mirasol Loyaga on Filipinos celebrating Christmas together.jpg

In a 'Night to Remember', Mirasol Loyaga hopes to bring Filipinos in Sydney together in an early celebration of Christmas. Credit: Mirasol Loyaga

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 December 2022 at 10:57pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:47am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After a ten-year hiatus from singing, Manila-born Mirasol Loyaga celebrates Christmas early in Sydney in the company of the Filipino community of New South Wales.

Published 4 December 2022 at 10:57pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:47am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Filipinos love to celebrate Christmas with their families.
  • Special Christmas songs make the celebration extra alive and special.
  • The true spirit of Christmas is in giving and sharing.
In a night of songs and merriment, singer Mirasol Loyaga hopes to bring some early Christmas cheer to her 'kababayans' in New South Wales.

"For us Filipinos, the most important celebration of Christmas is being together and sharing a banquet no matter how big or small," says the mother-of-four.

In an original song by Oliver Gadista, Mirasol Loyaga shares 'Santa bring my baby home' to Filipinos in Australia and around the world longing to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

"Although we continue to faces challenges, and even if we are far from our loved ones, always remember that our love and support for each keep us through the hard times."
Mother-of-four, Mirasol Loyaga also shares how her family celebrates Christmas both the Filipino and Australian way.jpeg
Mother-of-four, Mirasol Loyaga also shares how her family celebrates Christmas both the Filipino and Australian way. Credit: SBS Filipino
The Sydney-based mother-of-four also shares how she and her Australian husband compromise with their spending so they can celebrate Christmas in both Filipino extravagance and simple Aussie BBQ lunch.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
READ MORE

'What Child is This': A true reflection of why we celebrate Christmas

Spending Christmas in the Philippines: 'It's very different'

Meet the Christmas-obsessed DIYers crafting Filipino ornaments to revive the holiday spirit

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Trending ngayon: FIFA World Cup, BTS Jin and Christmas songs.jpg

'Trending Ngayon': World Cup, BTS Jin and top Christmas songs

Socceroos eliminated from World Cup (left); In the Philippines, Malacañang officially kicks off the Yuletide season.

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 4 December

Mathew Leckie (L) celebrates a goal for the Socceroos

Socceroos prepare for Sunday morning’s knockout clash against Argentina

POEA-Department of Migrant Workers Philippines

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 3 December