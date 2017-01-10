Fast-tracking reform of politicians' entitlements

The government says it wants to clean up the system, but there are calls for an independent watchdog to be introduced.
File photo of Minister for Health and Aged Care Sussan Ley Source: Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage
Published 11 January 2017 at 10:01am, updated 11 January 2017 at 10:45am
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government is promising to fast-track reform of politician's entitlements. It comes in the wake of the saga surrounding Health Minister Sussan Ley. Image: File photo of Minister for Health and Aged Care Sussan Ley (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Published 11 January 2017 at 10:01am, updated 11 January 2017 at 10:45am
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share