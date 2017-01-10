SBS Filipino

Fast-tracking reform of politicians' entitlements

Published 11 January 2017 at 10:01am, updated 11 January 2017 at 10:45am
By Sunil Awasthi
Available in other languages

The federal government is promising to fast-track reform of politician's entitlements. It comes in the wake of the saga surrounding Health Minister Sussan Ley. Image: File photo of Minister for Health and Aged Care Sussan Ley (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

The government says it wants to clean up the system, but there are calls for an independent watchdog to be introduced.

