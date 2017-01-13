SBS Filipino

Fast-tracking reform of politicians' entitlements

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_615172.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2017 at 2:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The politicians' entitlements scandal is broadening with Julie Bishop now under fire for charging taxpayers more than $2,700 to attend a polo match last year. Photo: Minister Julie Bishop with partner David Panton

Published 13 January 2017 at 2:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And details are emerging of the cost to taxpayers of Sussan Ley's [lee] self-fly charters, while three other MPs, including two government ministers, are revealed to have claimed thousands of dollars for a trip to the AFL grand final in 2013.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January