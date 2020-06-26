Father and son: Paying it forward

SBS Filipino

'I was nine when I started playing football. Once you start kicking the ball, you can never stop' says Elmer Bedia (right) with son LA Bedia (leftmost) Source: Supplied

Published 26 June 2020 at 3:14pm, updated 29 June 2020 at 4:28pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Football has been a significant part of Elmer and Luck Anthony Bedia's life. The father and son is paying it forward by creating opportunities through football to children in the Philippines and Australia.

  • Among his 6 children, it is Luck Anthony Bedia who has played football professionally and like his father is now coaching teams in the Philippines
  • The Bedias are active in the football initiative IHIP, initiatives and Hearts for Indigenous People , introducing football and opportunities for indigenous children in the Philippines
  • Previous players who trained under the Elmer Lacknet Bedia Football Academy have also formed their academy overseas, including one in LIberia.
Elmer Bedia, popularly known as Mr Football has lived in Brisbane  since the mid-80s

 

 

'I have been playing football since I was a teenager. Football has taught me discipline, you have to be committed to training, becoming a better player and individual.' says Luck Anthony Bedia

Aussie father-son duo gets Filipino Indigenous people involved with the community through football



