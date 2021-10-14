Father and son team train Filipino Aussie footballers

Included in the education and training program is a one-on-one session for children who are interested in playing football





Highlights





The program is open to both girls and boys aged 4-18 years old

The goal is to improve knowledge and skills in football from the physical and mental aspect of the game

They received support and funding from the government to help train the Filipino-Australian youth develop their football skills focusing not only in the physical and mental but social development as well

"I am working towards my coaching license B. This will allow me to coach football at a higher level" Luck Anthony Bedia on his return from coaching in the Philippines to Brisbane





