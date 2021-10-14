SBS Filipino

Father and son team train Filipino Aussie footballers

SBS Filipino

"We don't only train players to play football but focus on overall development of the individual and team" Luck A Bedia,Coach, ELB Fil-Aus Football Academy Inc Source: supplied Elmer Bedia

Published 15 October 2021 at 12:50am, updated 28 October 2021 at 7:53pm
By Maridel Martinez
Father and son 'Mr Football' Elmer and Luck Anthony Bedia have set up the ELB Filipino Australia Football Association Incorporated. Together they have started a training program for young footballers in Brisbane.

Included in the education and training program is a one-on-one session for children who are interested in playing football

 Highlights

  • The program is open to both girls and boys aged 4-18  years old
  • The goal is to improve knowledge and skills in football from the physical and mental  aspect of the game
  • They received support and funding from the government to help train the Filipino-Australian youth develop their football skills focusing not only in the physical and mental  but social development as well
 "I am working towards my coaching license B. This will allow me to coach football at a higher level" Luck Anthony Bedia on his return from coaching in the Philippines to Brisbane  

Father and son: Paying it forward



