Feast of the Black Nazarene brings hope and comfort to devotees overseas

The Black Nazarene is one of the most religious icons in the Philippines which draw millions of barefoot men and women in search of miracles every year.





Pilgrims are seen walking on their knees in penitential reverence while others hurled themselves above huge crowds to kiss and touch a centuries-old icon of Jesus Christ. The statue is believed to be miraculous, granting good health and protection even from terminal sickness.





This religious devotion has driven Magdalena Nazareno-Perez' family to commission a replica of Black Nazarene to be donated to their chapel in San Roque, Alabang. Her parents, Arcadio Nazareno and Celestina Nazareno were devotees of the much-venerated statue. The devotion is passed on every generation of their clan.





"My mum has been a devotee since we were kids and we've been doing this [solemn promise] since 1970."











Source: Magdalena Nazareno-Perez





Family tradition

The family took over the responsibility of cleaning and changing the robe of the Black Nazarene and make necessary arrangements for the procession.





"It all started with our parish priest from Alabang, Muntinlupa when he started suggesting that those families who are named after saints like ours, Nazareno, our cousins who are the San Juans, San Pedro to have their own saint to be donated to our church of San Roque, Alabang"











Source: Magdalena Nazareno-Perez





Magdalena migrated to Melbourne, Australia but have always brought the devotion with her. The same goes to her other siblings in the United States.





"In our own way, we are sending donations for the clothes and flowers for the saints. We also light up candles and pray."





Source: Magdalena Nazareno-Perez











A pilgrimage experience

Catholics consider the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene as a “pilgrimage experience.” This is a powerful season where people are able to connect with their faith.





The celebration of the yearly feast does not have borders. Those who cannot fly home to join celebrations in Manila will have the opportunity to commemorate the years of devotion of Filipinos to the religious icon of Jesus Christ.





This Sunday, over a thousand of Filipino-Australian devotees are expected to join the annual procession at Good Shepherded Catholic Church in Hoxton Park for the 25th Anniversary of the Feast of the Holy Nazarene in Sydney.





According to Remedios Tablante Igonia of the Black Nazarene Group in Sydney, the life-sized, dark-skinned statue of Jesus Christ will be paraded around the church’s vicinity from 11:30 in the morning on January 12.





Melbourne will celebrate the Feast Day on Thursday, January 9 at St Mary Star of the Sea. Both statues of the Black Nazarene were donated by Dr. Gus Tablante to the churches.





The Black Nazarene donated by Dr Gus Tablante to St Mary Star of the Sea Church in Melbourne Source: Remedios Tablante Igonia





"This is going to be big and special because it's the 25th Anniversary of the Black Nazarene here in Sydney. We are inviting everyone who knows about the Black Nazarene and hopefully the young people or the young generation will also join us"











Source: The Black Nazarene Group Sydney





Contrary to the life-risking scene of the procession in Quiapo, devotees overseas celebrate a more peaceful version of Traslacion or "solemn transfer".





Father Diosdado Haber will preside the mass in Sydney followed by a fellowship where parishioners shared food and spent time catching up with friends and family members.





