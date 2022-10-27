Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

Highlights
- The budget revealed the number of skilled visas available as part of the program would increase significantly from 79,600 to 142,400 including employer-sponsored, skilled independent, regional, as well as state and territory nominated visas.
- When it comes to family visas, more parent visas will be available, with the government increasing the allocation from 4,500 in 2021/22, to 8,500 this year.
- An extra $576 million over four years will be provided to the Department of Home Affairs towards visa processing, to cover a shortfall in funding for the maintenance of offshore processing centres and to support refugees.
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS