Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

Visa Application

Visa Application Source: Getty / Getty Images

Published 27 October 2022 at 11:44am
By Stephanie Corsetti, Tina Quinn, TJ Correa
Presented by TJ Correa, with Maridel Martinez
The Labor Government has unveiled its first Federal Budget and here is what’s included for Australia's multicultural communities.

Highlights
  • The budget revealed the number of skilled visas available as part of the program would increase significantly from 79,600 to 142,400 including employer-sponsored, skilled independent, regional, as well as state and territory nominated visas.
  • When it comes to family visas, more parent visas will be available, with the government increasing the allocation from 4,500 in 2021/22, to 8,500 this year.
  • An extra $576 million over four years will be provided to the Department of Home Affairs towards visa processing, to cover a shortfall in funding for the maintenance of offshore processing centres and to support refugees.
