Federal Budget includes women's health and safety

Highlights The program aims to provide support to women who are unable to access social services and welfare payments due to visa limitations

Through the Australian Red Cross, women on temporary visas will be able to receive $3,000 dollars to help them cover expenses such as food, accommodation, and healthcare.

A National Women's Safety Summit is set for July

A trial program supporting women on temporary visas who experience family violence has also been extended by a year with 10.3 million in funding.











The budget has also allocated $17.7 billion fund for over five years in response to the Royal Commission's recommendation in the aged care sector.





