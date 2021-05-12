SBS Filipino

Federal Budget includes women's health and safety

Australian Federal Budget 2021-2022 Source: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Published 12 May 2021 at 4:46pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:26pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
For the first time women have been included in the Federal Budget with a $29.3 million allocation for three years focusing on migrant and refugee women's safety and economic inclusion programs.

Highlights
  • The program aims to provide support to women who are unable to access social services and welfare payments due to visa limitations
  • Through the Australian Red Cross, women on temporary visas will be able to receive $3,000 dollars to help them cover expenses such as food, accommodation, and healthcare.
  • A National Women's Safety Summit is set for July
A trial program supporting women on temporary visas who experience family violence has also been extended by a year with 10.3 million in funding.

 

The budget has also allocated $17.7 billion fund for over five years in response to the Royal Commission's recommendation in the aged care sector.

