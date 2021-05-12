Federal Budget includes women's health and safety

Highlights
- The program aims to provide support to women who are unable to access social services and welfare payments due to visa limitations
- Through the Australian Red Cross, women on temporary visas will be able to receive $3,000 dollars to help them cover expenses such as food, accommodation, and healthcare.
- A National Women's Safety Summit is set for July
A trial program supporting women on temporary visas who experience family violence has also been extended by a year with 10.3 million in funding.
The budget has also allocated $17.7 billion fund for over five years in response to the Royal Commission's recommendation in the aged care sector.
